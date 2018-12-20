Grizzly boys defeat Eastmont in first home dual

— While the Grizzly girls were busy picking up a win on their mat Tuesday night, the No. 6 state-ranked Sunnyside boys, too, were busy on their mat and defeated visiting Eastmont 65-15.

Six Grizzlies pinned their opponents, including senior Izaiah Gonzalez at 170 pounds. It took him just 1:08 to subdue Skylar Dawe of the Wildcats.

As he watched some of the younger competitors on the mat, Gonzalez said he sees everything from a different perspective.

“It’s good to see the younger guys doing well, and being able to help them,” Gonzalez said.

His personal goal is to help the team get to the Mat Classic.

Personally, Gonzalez wants “… to go into the postseason strong, winning as many matches as I can, not just for me but the team.”

He said pinning Dawe in the first round “… felt good — getting out there and scoring points.

“Yeah, I flew into the match and felt like it was my match,” Gonzalez said, adding he felt he had control from start to finish.

Teammate Samuel Guerrero (113 lbs.) did not get to wrestle against Eastmont because the Wildcats forfeited.

Ranked No. 12 in the state, the senior is also hoping for a return appearance. He was second in 2016 and believes the Grizzlies will have a large contingency at the Mat Classic at the end of this season.

“I hope for a team title,” Guerrero said.

He feels confident about the season, having medaled at each of the tournaments the team has competed in thus far.

Results

106 lbs. — Elijah Barajas for.

113 lbs. — Samuel Guerrero for.

120 lbs. — E.J. Villanueva inj. def. over Nathan Chang

126 lbs. — Enrique Amaro pin (3:13) German Jimenez

132 lbs. — Andrew Macias pin (2:25) Kevin Hernandez

138 lbs. — Jose Campos pin (2:55) Thomas Krawcyk

145 lbs. — Austin Villanueva 8-2 dec. over Jorge Vargas

152 lbs. — Jeydian Salazar fall to Cesar Sitio (3:02)

160 lbs. — Moises Zesati pin (3:52) Landon McClune

170 lbs. — Izaiah Gonzalez pin (1:08) Skylar Dawe

182 lbs. — Abraham Arreola for.

195 lbs. — Fabian Chavez loss (8-12) to Max Prazer

220 lbs. — Isaiah Lopez pin (1:51) Wyatte Erdmann

285 lbs. — Nathan Martinez pin (:23) Alexander Dufour