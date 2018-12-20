Lady Grizzly athlete of week

SUNNYSIDE — A Lady Grizzly wrestler has been named Athlete of the Week in 4A girls sports for week 16 of the 2018-19 high school athletics year.
Aaliyah Chavez, a sophomore, at Sunnyside High School wrestles at 115 pounds.
At the Hammerhead Invitational tournament in Bremerton, she had two pins and won a 6-2 decision in the title match against Leah Hiatt of Redmond, leading the Sunnyside girls to a team title.
