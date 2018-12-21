East Valley loses to ‘Hounds

— The host Greyhounds (4-3, 5-4) handed the visiting East Valley boys basketball team a 62-44 defeat on Tuesday.

Grandview got an early 20-7 lead and kept the momentum going in the second and third stanzas (12-9, 19-16) before finishing the game with an 11-12 fourth-quarter.

Scoring a game high 20 points was Reese Ramos of the Greyhounds. Ferell Medina chipped in 12 and had a double-double with 10 boards and 7 assists.

Nate Garza collected 9 boards and Nicholas Gutierrez had 4 steals.

Grandview travels to Ephrata tonight, Friday, and hosts Prosser next Thursday, Dec. 27.