East Valley loses to ‘Hounds

GRANDVIEW — The host Greyhounds (4-3, 5-4) handed the visiting East Valley boys basketball team a 62-44 defeat on Tuesday.
Grandview got an early 20-7 lead and kept the momentum going in the second and third stanzas (12-9, 19-16) before finishing the game with an 11-12 fourth-quarter.
Scoring a game high 20 points was Reese Ramos of the Greyhounds. Ferell Medina chipped in 12 and had a double-double with 10 boards and 7 assists.
Nate Garza collected 9 boards and Nicholas Gutierrez had 4 steals.
Grandview travels to Ephrata tonight, Friday, and hosts Prosser next Thursday, Dec. 27.
