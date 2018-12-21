Ed Laverman retiring

— After 50 years of service as a Sunnyside Volunteer Fireman, Captain Ed Laverman is hanging up his fire turnouts.

An open house in his honor takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, at the Sunnyside Fire Station, 513 S. Eighth St., said Battalion Chief Bill Harris.

The public is welcome to come wish him well in his retirement as both a city and Yakima Fire District No. 5 volunteer.

“Ed joined the force in late 1968, after returning from Vietnam.,” Harris said.

“He has showed great leadership to the volunteer organization and will be missed,” Harris said.