Elizabeth “Betty” Rose (nee Stetner)

Her wish was to spend Thanksgiving with her family. Her wish came true.



Elizabeth “Betty” Rose passed away the day after Thanksgiving, spending a joyful Thanksgiving with her beloved family.



Elizabeth was the daughter of proud immigrant parents, Magdalena Wagner Stetner and Daniel Stetner. She was delivered at home by Dr. McKay in Mabton, Washington. Elizabeth was named after her mother’s sister, who died at age 17. Elizabeth was the 2nd oldest of 13 sisters and brothers. As early as she can remember she and her sisters & brothers worked on the farm and in the fields. Even though Elizabeth could barely see over the steering wheel, she’d load up her siblings into the family truck, to pick asparagus, thin hops or work in whatever crop was in season.



Elizabeth attended Mabton High School. She played the title role in the class play “Lady Spitfire” in her junior year. She loved to dance. She would go to dances at the Grange Hall with her best friend Martha. Boys would try to get their attention by making paper airplanes and fly them so they’d land on their laps. She graduated with her class of six in 1944 from Mabton High School. Her class was small due to the war (World War II).

Elizabeth married her sweetheart Denton “Bud” Rose in 1947. They moved to Sunnyside and started a family. Their two daughters Susan and Debra were born in Sunnyside. Elizabeth was a Sunday school teacher at the local Lutheran church. She made her daughters clothes when they were young, and dressed them alike. Bud and Betty both worked at Carnation, Bud as a pasteurizer and Betty in the office.

They moved to Seattle in 1958 packing up all their belongings into a pickup truck so Bud could start Barber school in Pioneer Square. Elizabeth started working for Horlucks, when a family friend Bob Gaberding, asked her to cover vacations. Then she worked for Boeing until Horlucks called back and offer a full time job. In 1960 Darigold bought Horlucks and asked Elizabeth to work for them. She started out working on drivers sheets, moving on to cash and accounts receivable, sales department and to payroll. She was honest to the core. She even docked herself for being late from a break. She bowled for the Darigold Bowling Team. Elizabeth worked for Darigold for 33 years and retired in 1991.



Bud and Betty loved to travel, especially in their motorhome. They went all over the country, traveling with friends and her siblings.

Betty is survived by daughters Susan Wren and Debra Rose-Armstrong (Jerry), grandchildren Amanda Wren (Daniel), Rebecca Wiederhold (Josh), Melissa Wren, Brendan Armstrong (Erin); great-grandchildren Russell and Mila Wiederhold, Addison and Ryan Armstrong, sisters & brothers Lauretta Garred, Helen Clasen, Judith Weber, John Stetner, David Stetner, Kenneth Ackerman, Daniel Stetner, and many loving in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by beloved husband of 62 years Denton “Bud” Rose; her parents; sisters Margaret Gimlin, and Florence Fickel; brothers Rudolph, Herbert, & Donald Stetner.



The family would like to thank Saint Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Evergreen Home Health & Hospice and all of Elizabeth’s family and friends for your encouragement and support.



Celebration of Life will be held at Saint Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 2650 148th Ave SE, Bellevue WA, Saturday, December 29th at 1pm.



Remembrances in Elizabeth’s memory can be directed to The Sophia Way (assisting women from homelessness to independence) 11061 NE 2nd Street, Suite 223, Bellevue WA 98004 https://give.sophiaway.org/give/163280/#!/donation/checkout