Lady ‘Hounds win another

— Coming off a 50-43 Tuesday night overtime win the Grandview girls basketball team travels to Ephrata tonight, Friday.

The 6-1, 8-1 Lady Greyhounds kept the scoring low in the first three quarters against the Red Devils, 8-4, 6-5, 7-10. East Valley tied the game 39-39 in the fourth stanza, outshooting Grandview 20-18 to end regulation. In the overtime period, the Lady ‘Hounds held the Red Devils to 4 points, while scoring 11.

Michelle Ruiz scored a game-high 22 points and was the only member of Grandview’s team to score in double digits.