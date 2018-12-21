Lady ‘Hounds win another

GRANDVIEW — Coming off a 50-43 Tuesday night overtime win the Grandview girls basketball team travels to Ephrata tonight, Friday.
The 6-1, 8-1 Lady Greyhounds kept the scoring low in the first three quarters against the Red Devils, 8-4, 6-5, 7-10. East Valley tied the game 39-39 in the fourth stanza, outshooting Grandview 20-18 to end regulation. In the overtime period, the Lady ‘Hounds held the Red Devils to 4 points, while scoring 11.
Michelle Ruiz scored a game-high 22 points and was the only member of Grandview’s team to score in double digits.
