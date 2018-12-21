Lady Spartans defeat Naches

— The Granger Lady Spartans (6-3) traveled to Naches and won 61-42 Tuesday.

They do not hit the hardwood again until Dec. 28 at home against Wahluke.

Against Naches, Jayleen Vasquez scored a team high 19 points, while Allison Uecker did the same for the Rangers.

Contributing with double digits of their own for Granger were Naya Roettger and Lily Stewart with 18 and 12 points, respectively.

Scoring for the Lady Spartans, by quarter, was 18-16, 15-8, 13-9, 15-9