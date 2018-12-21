Prosser falls to Selah

SELAH — With the home court advantage, the Vikings prevailed 79-65 over visiting Prosser on Tuesday.
The Mustangs (4-3, 4-3) were led by Haden Hicks, who scored 24 points.
Also scoring in double digits with 14 points was Saul Quinones and with 12 was Calvin Maljaars.
“We went cold in the second half, and Selah kept hitting,” Prosser coach Toby Cox said.
The Mustangs host East Valley (Yakima) tonight, Friday, and travel to Grandview next Thursday, Dec. 27.
