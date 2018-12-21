Skate park project gets boost

— A $20,000 donation to the Daybreak Rotary Club is serving as a challenge to other locals interested in promoting hometown projects – in this case a new skate park near Central Park.

The Fred and Ann Whitney Family Foundation surprised the Rotary group last week with a $20,000 check to be added to the organization’s $27,000 profit from last summer’s annual Summer Ale Fest.

“We didn’t know we were getting this,” but it gives us a big boost, Rotarian Ted Durfey said.

The total cost of the skateboard park ranges in cost from $250,000 to $400,00, depending on the amenities, club President Jeff Barrom said.

The club adopted the skate board park project last year. With the Foundation donation and the ale festival project and a $900 donation from Rotarian Ivan White, the club collected a total of $47,900 to bring the club balance to more than $65,000 of their goal, White said.

Durfey said Ann Whitney is a member of a Sunnyside pioneer family, affiliated with the Ben Snipes Northwest cattle king.

Her mother, the late Ruth Mottley, was the daughter of Ren Ferrell, immortalized in bronze statue next to the Sunnyside Museum on South Fourth Street.

“Anne asked that other families consider giving back to the community in his manner,” Durfey said.

The club is already gearing up for the 5th annual Sunnyside Ale Festival Brews for Boards to be June 22, 2019, from 5-10 p.m. at Centennial Square.

“Next year’s goal is $27,000,” Barrom said.

