Stabbing suspect arraigned

— Nearly two weeks after the original arraignment date of Dec. 10, Luis Enrique Ramos De La Riva was arraigned Thursday, Dec. 20.

He is accused of stabbing to death Jason Michael Espinoza of Sunnyside, who died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Nov. 26, making his death the fourth homicide in Sunnyside this year.

De La Riva, 36, of Sunnyside, was arrested the night of the stabbing, and was initially charged with first degree assault.

He first appeared in Yakima County Court on Nov. 26 for a preliminary hearing.

His arraignment was twice postponed, but at the Dec. 20 arraignment, the charges were changed to second-degree murder for which bail was set at $250,000.