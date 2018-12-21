Toppenish Police looking for missing child

— The Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl believed missing and endangered.

Estrella Flores-Silva is 14, but mentally, she is 8 or 9-years-old, police said in a press release this afternoon, Dec. 21.

“She has a history of being a runaway,” Police said, noting the department has been working a “Sex with a Minor” case involving Estella for several weeks.

Officials say she has skipped school “… and run off with an unknown Hispanic male approximately 25-years-old.”

Dec. 18, she texted her parents, Police say, stating she was forced into a station wagon and taken.

“We have attempted to track the text messages down without success,” Police said.

The following day, Dec. 19, she texted a friend and told her she was being held somewhere in Sunnyside.

“Again, we have been unable to locate her,” Police said.

Estella is listed as an active runaway.

She was born Aug. 15, 2004, is a Hispanic female with brown hair and eyes. She is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call Dave Johnson at 509-865-4355 or on his cell phone at 509-314-8165