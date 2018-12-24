Be a hero, give blood

— There is still time to give one more gift this year. The American Red Cross is holding blood drives in Grandview and Sunnyside this week.

Blood donors can visit the Grandview Community Center,812 Wallace Way, from 1-6 p.m. today (Wednesday) or give a donation at the Sunnyside United Methodist Church, 9th and East Edison from 1-6 p.m. Thursday.

There is a need for blood and platelets, as emergencies never take a holiday and the need is always there, Red Cross spokesman Navidad Lewis said.



To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.