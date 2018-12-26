Art student learns how to soar with far reaching color Grandview High School’s Night of the Arts showcases upbeat and diverse program

— All 164 fine art students prominently exhibited their creative talents in a wide range of mediums during the second annual Night of the Arts program at Grandview High School last Tuesday evening.

“Night of the Arts is a program where not only the band and choir can perform… it’s where the fine art students are able to show the work they do each semester,” GHS Fine Arts teacher Kimberley Hall said. “We have everything from painting, ceramics and some jewelry. And of course, some pinata work, which is fun and from our new class, the do-it-yourself class.”

Students from 9-12th grade have spent most of the semester learning how to apply techniques learned in the classroom to crafting their original pieces in pencil work, color and larger practice pieces. Ceramic ornaments and some larger teapots were also showcased.

GHS senior and Art 2 student Destiny Jones revealed how she used to be attracted to drawing dark subject matter, and over the course of her art studies, has developed an appreciation for colors. Last year, the artist began to expand into the realm of drawing hearts that flowed with color.

“Ms. Hall gave us the option to do birds. She said we could choose any bird and I was like, I’m going to do a vulture. Like very dark… I was thinking about it and you know, I’m not. I’m going to go in a completely opposite direction… I’m going to draw the most colorful bird I can find,” Jones explained.

The artist described how her two-month journey into the use of color pencil in the project entitled, “Benjamin,” evolved to reflect her upbeat and outgoing style.

“I wanted it to symbolize the joy I’ve been feeling… like in my life. My life has generally gotten more better, happier, joyful,” Jones expressed.

“Benjamin” was a labor of love for the inspired drawer. Akin to any relationship, their bond progressed as the girth of her bird’s belly grew.

“While I was working on him, I didn’t like him. Ms. Hall would always tell me, he looks so nice and so beautiful,” Jones shared. “I wanted to give up. I didn’t want to finish him. But I’m glad that I did… I’m glad that I got to finish him.”

The colorful pallet and innate detail of “Benjamin’s” eye matched with his fine-tuned beak attracted the attention of GHS junior band member Jay-Cee Al-Ghamdi to reflect upon her emotional impression and responded, “Not everyone is the same, I guess. There’s different things in the world.”

One of the evening’s vibrant goals was to proudly display the creative diversity for in-the-now Greyhound artists and their imaginative, self-expression activities.

“The arts are very well supported at Grandview School District. We’re very lucky… It’s been a great year,” Hall acknowledged.

The happily expressive senior looked forward to learning about black and white, negative and positive space while working in stamped prints. The time she gave to bringing “Benjamin” to life taught her how to blend dark and light colors together.

“I hope that he can go to state. There are other art competitions I think that Ms. Hall might send them out to. And, I hope mine gets sent. Or sell it,” Jones exclaimed with a melodic laugh. “I don’t just want to put it in my room. I want it to be somewhere… ‘Benjamin’ is my prized possession!”