‘Bro’ writes a book

On occasion I’ve considered writing a book. The notion quickly vanishes in favor of something less tedious, like coffee and a conversation with my Yorkie Buddy.

It’s my attention deficit disorder. I’m interested in writing quick articles of a short length in a short amount of time. The very idea of settling down to write a chapter book makes my eyes glaze over.

I do, however, have a huge admiration for anyone brave enough to tackle writing a whole book. Never mind being able to write three or more.

Writing books may not be what former Sunnysider Javier Aguirre is best known for locally, but he is a three-time published author celebrating the release of his most recent book, Drops of Rain, Drops of Blood, an Experimental Journey.

Aguirre describes the book as a collection of prose, chants and poetry that reflects the realities of the farm working poor.

In a recent conversation, he told me his book is available on Amazon and he has pledged to give 20 percent of its sales to help the Red Cross Wildfire Relief Fund. He lives in California, where the worst fire in that state’s history is still being felt.

When I spoke to Javier, he told me that people might remember him as “Bro,” as he was a popular a dart player known throughout the Lower Yakima Valley.

In addition to being an accomplished author, he has written Expanding Horizons: A Journey to Becoming a Third-Party Interpreter, a book he describes as a technical manual. He has also written a collection of poetry under the title, From a Whisper to a Scream.

“It’s mostly 70’s poetry about activism, social revolutions hippies and love in English and Spanish,” he said.

He used it a lot at Eastern, Central Yakima Valley College, Heritage and at Seattle University while living and working in Washington.

Aguirre, who now holds a Master of education, has been a writer for more than 35 years. During his life, he has been a migrant farm worker, a court interpreter, a teacher, an education administrator and community activist… all of which has fed his writings.

Now a self-proclaimed “Campesino with a degree,” Aguirre is currently working on a biographical fiction novel, which he says will include his many life experiences.

“I hope to have it complete by June 2019 and will then begin looking for a publisher,” he said.

I remember meeting Aguirre and hearing his stories a few years back at his class reunion.

Revisiting that meeting, encourages me to reconsider writing my own book. While I wrestle with that idea, I congratulate Aguirre on his literary successes and anticipate a closer exploration of his prose.