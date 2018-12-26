CHESHIRE CAT TELLS ALICE — In her exploration of wonderland, Alice, left played by Emily Johnson is called a “troublemaker” by the Cheshire Cat, played by Samantha Lyczewski right, in the Sunnyside High School Drama Club and the SHS Grizzly Dance Team production of “Alice in Wonderland.” The play wrapped up a five-run series Saturday as part of the holiday happenings this season.