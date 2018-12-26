Photo by Julia Hart
CHESHIRE CAT TELLS ALICE — In her exploration of wonderland, Alice, left played by Emily Johnson is called a “troublemaker” by the Cheshire Cat, played by Samantha Lyczewski right, in the Sunnyside High School Drama Club and the SHS Grizzly Dance Team production of “Alice in Wonderland.” The play wrapped up a five-run series Saturday as part of the holiday happenings this season.
CHESHIRE CAT TELLS ALICE — In her exploration of wonderland, Alice, left played by Emily Johnson is called a “troublemaker” by the Cheshire Cat, played by Samantha Lyczewski right, in the Sunnyside High School Drama Club and the SHS Grizzly Dance Team production of “Alice in Wonderland.” The play wrapped up a five-run series Saturday as part of the holiday happenings this season.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment