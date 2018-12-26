Community donations highlight giving spirit

Photo by Patrick Shelby
SUPERHERO STRONG — Chief Kamiakin first grade student Cassidy Torres shows off her new “Wonder Woman” backpack purchased using her cub cash at the student giving store Thursday. The school set up a store where community donations of new and gently used items were collected that could make wonderful holiday gifts for students and their loved ones.
SUPERHERO STRONG — Chief Kamiakin first grade student Cassidy Torres shows off her new “Wonder Woman” backpack purchased using her cub cash at the student giving store Thursday. The school set up a store where community donations of new and gently used items were collected that could make wonderful holiday gifts for students and their loved ones.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment