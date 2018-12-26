Fair president receives Lifetime Achievement Award

— Greg Stewart, president and general manager of the Central Washington State Fair in Yakima was recently awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Washington State Fairs Association.

He was selected for the award for more than 46 years of service, overseeing operations of the annual fair and State Fair Park, which includes the Yakima Valley SunDome and Yakima County Stadium.



During his tenure, the fair has grown into a 10-day event and is one of the premiere events in the Northwest.



The Lifetime Achievement Award was established in 2014 by the Washington State Fairs Association (WSFA) Board of Directors to recognize accomplishments and contributions to the fair industry by an individual.

Stewart was hired in 1972 by the Central Washington Fair Association to be the assistant general manager. The following year, he was appointed general manager of what was then a 5-day fair, overseeing a full-time staff of three people.

The Central Washington State Fair and the 120-acre fairgrounds, now known as State Fair Park, have grown considerably under Stewart’s leadership. The fair has become one of the biggest in the region, annually attracting more than 300,000 people. Full time employment has grown to 22 people who help oversee and accommodate some 222 annual event days.

In addition to his fair duties, Stewart oversees management of the Yakima Valley SunDome located at State Fair Park. The 8,000 seat SunDome is a $13 million multi-purpose facility. The building is also the home to concerts, rodeos, and numerous other events throughout the year.

He also oversees the management of Yakima County Stadium, which opened at State Fair Park in 1993. In 2014, Yakima County Stadium became the new home to the Yakima Valley Pippins, a West Coast League baseball team.

In 2000, the former Yakima Meadows horse race track located on the grounds was turned into a 3/8-mile race track, now called State Fair Raceway. The all-clay race track is utilized for Sprint car and dirt track car racing.

Active in community affairs, Stewart is a 21-year member of the Yakima Rotary Club, the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, Yakima Valley Tourism, and the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber. In December 2017, Mr. Stewart received an award from the Yakima Latino Professional Association for his excellent leadership, vision and community support.

Born and raised in Olympia, Stewart attended Centralia College in 1963 and graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Agricultural Economics. He served in the U. S. Army from 1966-1969, including a tour of duty in Vietnam.