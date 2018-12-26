Knights’ mettle shines strong in back to back win

— Sunnyside Christian boys varsity basketball team, coming off an extremely physical road game victory against Tri-Cities Prep the night before, tipped-off against Naches Valley as the Knights used a strong first quarter and defeated the Rangers, 66-50 last Wednesday night.

Sunnyside Christian (0-0, Greater Columbia Gorge and 6-0, overall) held Naches Valley (2-1, South Central Athletic Conference-West and 5-4, overall) to 12-first half points and led 28-12 at the break.

The Knights committed and uncharacteristic eight turnovers in the second period as they seemed to be laboring through the lingering effects of playing back to back games against two tough opponents.

“In the second quarter… we got sloppy. We started to take stuff for granted,” SCHS Head Coach Dean Wagenaar stated. “Our goal for a game is 10 or less turnovers… 8 is ridiculous.”

Kyler Marsh led the Knights in scoring with 23 points on 8 of 17 shooting, Lucas Dykstra contributed 18, making 12 of 15 from the free throw line with 3 field goals and Ross Faber added 15 points. Brennan Rip amassed 11 defensive and 2 offensive rebounds while chipping in 8 points.

“When you turn it over, it gives them fast break layups and it’s really hard to recover from that. It just wears us down even more… the smarter we are with the ball, the better,” explained Rip.

The Knights started the second half with an aggressive defensive press which forced the Rangers offense to play on their heels. Sunnyside was able to knock down the first five points and take back their homecourt momentum.

“We had a little surge of energy at the start. We knocked down a three and got a break-away layup which kind of set the tone for the whole quarter, I thought that helped a lot,” Dykstra said.

The Rangers played a hard fought third quarter as Sunnyside Christian had zero turnovers, outscored the Rangers 18-17 and was in the lead 46-29 lead going into the final quarter.

“We came out in the third quarter and I thought, played for the most part, fairly well,” Wagenaar declared. “Then we got tired and didn’t defend very well. We gave up some stuff down the lane that we normally don’t do.”

Both teams exchanged field goals to open up the fourth quarter. With 3:41 remaining in the game and following a 3-point basket, Naches Valley had closed within 13 points and trailed 57-44.

The Knights responded immediately with a 4-0 run and knocked down their free throws in the waning minutes to distinguish any hope for a Rangers comeback.

“Naches has a very solid program. They’re an A school. They will compete with LaSalle and Zillah probably for second place over there in Valley 1A,” Wagenaar said. “For us to still win in double digits, that’s a nice win.”

Taking the “one game at a time” approach, Sunnyside Christian has played an impressive, non-conference schedule as they keep focused on their detailed preparation and united brand of basketball to never back down from a challenge.

“When you’re a 1B school and you go in there to play a big school and you get a win... it feels really good. Makes you prepare for March and Spokane. That’s what we’re looking forward to,” declared Rip.