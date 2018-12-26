Lady Knights maintain intensity and roll to victory

— The Lady Knights endured a 9-0 run by the visiting Rangers to start the game last Wednesday and did not score until Madi Candanoza knocked down two free throws with 1:38 remaining in the first quarter as the SCHS junior ignited a fierce comeback win, 64-47.

“I missed a couple of shots in the beginning… so if my offense wasn’t going to work, I knew I was going to make up for it on defense,” Candanoza proclaimed. “Playing hard defense kind of leads to playing good offense.”

After Sunnyside Christian got on the board, the scrappy point guard turned up the defensive pressure, which led to Jenna Andringa scoring their first field goal, followed by Sydney Banks splashing down a 3-pointer and Abby Bravo hitting a free throw to end the first quarter on an 8-0 run of their own. They trailed, 9-8.

“We came out and were not really ready to go,” SCHS Varsity Coach Brian Bosma said.

Naches Valley’s sophomore and post-forward Allison Uecker dominated the paint and scored three field goals in the opening 4:29 of the game.

“We knew that she was good and had a good average going in. She still caught us by surprise. She was very physical and played really well inside,” Bosma added.

Bravo powered her way into the post and was fouled on the shot. Twenty-two seconds into the second quarter, the senior stepped up to the line and hit both free throws to give the Lady Knights their first lead, 10-9.

Throughout the second quarter, both teams exchanged baskets and were tied at 20 with 2:24 remaining in the first half.

Right before intermission at the 1:28 mark, layups by Andringa, Kelli Candanoza and Krista den Hoed propelled Sunnyside Christian to a 6-point lead, and they were up 26-20 heading into the third quarter.



“We’ve had a few tough losses these past couple of games. Our main problem was intensity after halftime,” Madi Candanoza stated.



To start the third quarter, Uecker advanced the Rangers offensive surge with 4 straight points as the Lady Knights appeared to have surrendered a step or two of momentum.

That was until Candanoza stood tall with her feet firmly set, took a defensive charge as Uecker was driving down the lane and prevented her from tying up the game at 26 with 5:52 remaining in the period.

“Madi is a ball of energy… she sets the tone for us defensively, which you don’t expect from someone that’s not the tallest defender but plays with a lot of heart,” Bosma exclaimed.

The 5’2” floor general took over the third period and had the ball in her hands at both ends of the court. On the defensive side, she applied an unwavering double team of pressure, forced a steal and assisted on a bucket that pushed the lead to 28-24.

Candanoza’s self-possessed efforts rocked the gym like the tenor saxophone notes she plays in the school band’s version of The Who’s, “Pinball Wizard,” as her back to back, 2 and 3-point baskets lit up the scoreboard in classic soundtrack style. The Lady Knights jammed to a 33-24 lead.

After Brooklon Struikmans’ 3-point goal halfway through the third, Sunnyside Christian rolled and outperformed Naches Valley in the second half 38-27.

Andringa led the Lady Knights with 18, den Hoed and Banks each had 12 and Candanoza added 10 points.

“I wanted to really make sure this time we kept up our intensity… got the lead and were able to finish,” Candanoza mused.