Lower Valley Specialty Center clinic now open

— A new clinic, directly across from Sunnyside High School, has just opened thanks to Virginia Mason Memorial.

Rebecca Teagarden, communications specialist, said it was a quiet opening as the space formerly known as Eastway Video is nearly finished being remodeled.

Lower Valley Specialty Center at 1812 E. Edison Ave. will bring high-quality specialty care to patients closer to where they live.

Between 14 and 17 percent of Virginia Mason Memorial’s specialty care patients have been traveling from the Lower Valley to Yakima to receive care, sometimes more than once each week.

Virginia Mason Memorial decided to open a clinic closer to those patients to better meet their needs. A grand opening is planned for January with a Yakima Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event.

Ivet Salazar of Sunnyside is the clinic manager, and she said there are patients being seen at the clinic by specialty providers.

Those patients had been traveling to Yakima for care, but the provider offices were able to see, based on a report pulled with Lower Yakima Valley zip codes, if the new clinic would be more convenient, Salazar said.

Patients in need of specialty care can now receive that treatment close to home by providers who will travel to treat them — providers they already know and trust. The staff has been chosen to support the Latino community with bilingual speakers ready to help all patients who come through the doors at the new clinic.



Specialty services are provided by the Lower Valley Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Virginia Mason has hopes of including cardiovascular, orthopedics, infusion care, oncology/hematology, vascular, pulmonology, urology, pain, wound care, sleep, lab services and X-ray.

There are two procedure rooms, and two sleep center suites slated to open in February, Salazar said.

All patients must be referred by their primary care provider for specialty care, whether that care is in Yakima or Sunnyside.

Lower Valley patients are urged to talk to their provider about the new location for referrals.

Salazar said a referral specialist in Yakima can determine if a patient in need of specialty services will be better served, based on the service at the Sunnyside location.

“They can see if the services are available and if so, check the scheduling,” she said.

Virginia Mason Memorial’s new Specialty Center also supports a healthcare network that is already in place, including Lower Valley hospitals and primary care clinics.

“The biggest thing… the clinic is providing services and eliminating barriers for the community,” Salazar said.

“Virginia Mason Memorial, along with our partner Virginia Mason Medical Center, is delighted to bring quality, specialty care to residents of the Lower Valley,” said Russ Myers, CEO of Virginia Mason Memorial. “Our board-certified specialists are now providing patients with high-caliber care close to where they live.”

The hospital’s roots run deep in the Yakima Valley, as both a trusted healthcare provider and, as the leading nonprofit employer in the county, a prominent economic engine.