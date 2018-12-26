New awards garnered by student wines

— Yakima Valley Vintners, Yakima Valley College’s teaching winery, received four new awards for its student-crafted wines at the 19th Annual Wine Press Northwest Platinum Competition.

The teaching winery’s 2015 Mid-Term Merlot earned a Platinum Medal, the 2017 History Class Pinot Grigio and the 2015 Sugarloaf Vineyard Intern Tempranillo each garnered Double Gold. Additionally, the Coyote Canyon Vineyard Dean’s List Primitivo earned Gold.

These four wines are different from those that medaled last month at the Tri-Cities Wine Festival.

The 19th Annual Wine Press Northwest Platinum Competition took place at the end of October.

In 1999 Wine Press Northwest began its annual Platinum judging, a multi-day tasting of Pacific Northwest wines awarded a gold medal in at least one of Pacific Northwest’s top competitions.

The publication follows more than 40 competitions throughout the year. This year, blind tasting panels evaluated 655 wines from British Columbia, Idaho, Oregon and Washington that qualified for participation by winning gold or better at a recognized competition.

Results were published in the new issue of the magazine, which is also available online.

“We were invited to submit eight qualifying wines this year but since we had sold out four of those wines, we were only able to send these four contenders,” Instructional Technician Brad Smith said.

“That means that all four of these wines are still available for purchase through our teaching winery tasting room in Grandview,” he added.

These awards bring the winery’s total to 127 in the first 10 years of operation.

For more information about Yakima Valley Vintners and the Yakima Valley College Vineyard and Winery Technology Program, visit www.yvcc.edu/wine or call 509-882-7007.