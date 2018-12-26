Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

DECEMBER 18

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Wanted person on Appleway Road.

Non-injury crash on Stover Road at West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Main Street.

Traffic hazard on Wilson Highway.

DECEMBER 19

Suspicious circumstance on Ash Street.

Burglary on Rocky Ford Road.

Parking problem on Hillcrest Road at Rainier Drive.

Wanted person on West Wine Country Road.

Malicious mischief on Grandridge Road.

Fraud on Pleasant Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Third Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Cherry Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wine Country Road.

DECEMBER 20

Threats on Grandridge Road.

Attempt to locate on Grandridge Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Bonnieview Road.

Domestic disturbance on Elm Street.

Domestic disturbance on South Division Street.

Domestic disturbance on Division Street.

Traffic offense on Puterbaugh Road.

DECEMBER 21

Theft on West Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

December 18

Hit-and-run crash on La Pierre Road.

December 19

Malicious mischief on Harris Avenue.

Traffic stop on Fourth Avenue at Liberty Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

december 19

Colton H. Warner, dob; 10/25/89; Driving while license suspended.

Redeagle P. Miller, dob11/13/80; possession of a stolen motor vehicle; agency hold.

Santos Cortez-Bernal, dob: 11/13/80; driving while license suspended.

Ronald A. Couturier, dob:7/19/53; violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Wesley A. McCoy, 4/2/87; unlicensed possession of a firearm, violations of Domestic Violence protection order, two agency holds.

Kevin D. Roman-Salgado, dob: 9/24/99; disorderly conduct.

Damien B. Shippentower, dob: 12/18/95; second degree burglary, second degree theft.

Sunnyside fire

DEcember 18

Aid call to 1200 block of East Edison Avenue.

Aid call to 700 block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call to 500 block of F Avenue D.

Aid call to 3200 block of Picard Place.

Aid call to 1500 block of Bridgman Road.

Aid call to 700 block of Memorial Street.



Aid call to North 16th Street.

December 19

Aid call to 700 block Otis Avenue.

Aid call to 400 block of Homer Street.

December 20

Alarm system activation on South Fourth St. No fire. Unintentional.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

december 15

Resident complaint on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Threats on East Warehouse Avenue.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on South 16th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Skyline Drive.

Trespassing on East Harrison Avenue.

Trespassing on Tacoma Avenue.

Found property on Homer Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on North Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on Kriner Road at Sheller Road.

Assist resident on Doolittle Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Heffron Street.

Missing person West Nicolai Avenue.

Weapon offense on North Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Harrison Avenue at South Ninth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Cemetery Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South 11th Street.

december 16

Weapon offense on East Edison Avenue at South Seventh Street.

Shots fired on Dayton Drive.

Vehicle theft on North 13th Street.

Assist resident on Reeves Way.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Assist resident on Yakima Valley Highway.

Runaway juvenile on East Harrison Avenue.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Unwanted guest on Orchard Drive.

Lost property on Yakima Valley Highway.

Harassment on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on South Sixth Street.

Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Burglary on North Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on North Avenue.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing On East Lincoln Avenue.

december 17

Theft on East Zillah Avenue.

Unknown crash on North Avenue at Doolittle Avenue.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Juvenile problem on South Fourth Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Burglary on Carnation Drive.

Assist resident on Flower Street at East Edison Avenue.

Unsecure premises on West Grandview Avenue.

Disorderly on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on East Edison Avenue.

Fraud on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Sunset Place.

Structure fire on South Ninth Street.

Weapon offense on West Wine Country Road.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on North 16th Street.

december 18

Threats on Reeves Court.

Theft on East Harrison Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on North 16th Street.

Parking problem on Valley View Lane.

Fraud on Federal Way.

Theft on Carnation Drive.

Traffic hazard on North 16th Street.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

911 Hang up on South 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Grandview Avenue.

Court order served on South 11th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Outlook Road at Maple Grove Road.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Hit-and-run crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway at East Edison Avenue.

Court order violation on South Ninth Street at Grant Avenue.

Harassment on South 10th Street.

Burglary on North 16th Street.

Traffic hazard on South 16th Street.

Burglary on West South Hill Road.

Theft on South 12th Street.

Parking problem on Valley View Lane.

Injury crash on North 16th Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Vehicle theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic stop on Midvale Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South 15th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Parkland Drive.

december 19

Suspicious circumstance on South 11th Street.

Domestic disturbance on South 11th Street.

Court order violation on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Trespassing on Morgan Road.

Runaway juvenile on Reeves Way.

Suicidal person on East Edison Avenue.

Harassment on Heffron Street.

Court order served on East Harrison Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Ninth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South First Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Vehicle theft on West South Hill Road.

Parking problem on South 13th Street.

Domestic disturbance on South 13th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on North 13th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Eighth Street.

Traffic stop on South Sixth Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Traffic stops on North Avenue.

december 20

Malicious mischief on East Railroad Avenue.

Traffic offense on South 11th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Northbank Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on West Edison Avenue.

Malicious mischief on West Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Malicious mischief on South First Street.

Drugs on East Edison Avenue.

Assault on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Scoon Road.

Malicious mischief on East Warehouse Avenue.

Harassment on West South Hill Road.

Court order served on East Decatur Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on North 13th Street.

Domestic disturbance on West South Hill Road.

Non-injury crash on South Street at South 15th Street.

Juvenile problem on East Harrison Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street,

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic stop on Puterbaugh Road at Peach Road.

Vehicle theft on West Madison Avenue.

december 21

Domestic disturbance on SLI Road.

Unknown crash on East Edison Road.

Malicious mischief on South Seventh Street.

WAPATO POLICE

december 18

Juvenile problem on West First Street.

Weapon offense on South Kateri Lane.

Juvenile problem on South Kateri Lane.

Attempt to locate on South Simcoe Avenue.

Assault weapon on South Wapato Avenue.

Traffic hazard on West A Street.

Vehicle theft on North Harding Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West C Street.

Traffic stop on West First Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

december 18

Recovered stolen property on Gangle Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Non-injury crash on Sheller Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Traffic stop on Thorp Road, Wapato.

Attempt to locate on Thorp Road.

Runaway juvenile on Gurley Road, Granger.

Non-injury crash on Scoon Road at Phipps Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstance on Phipps Road, Sunnyside.

december 19

Suspicious circumstance on Orchardvale Road, Zillah.

Non-injury crash on Nass Road, Granger.

Abandoned vehicle on Cherry Hill Road, Granger.

Livestock incident on Dekker Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Van Belle Road at Albro Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on Olmstead Road, Grandview.

Theft on Hornby Road, Grandview.

Traffic hazard on Sunnyside Mabton Road at Stover Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

december 20

Runaway juvenile on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Snipes Canal Road, Sunnyside.

Burglary on Hudson Road, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Abandoned vehicle on Second Avenue at B Street, Outlook.

december 21

Domestic disturbance on Bethany Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Hit-and-run crash on Cheyne Road at Highland Drive, Zillahn.

ZILLAH POLICE

december 19

Noise Complaint Kagley Way.

Non-injury crash on Zillah West Road.

december 21

Noise complaint on Third Avenue.