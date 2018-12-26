Start the New Year with a sense of hope

With Christmas behind us and the New Year ahead, we can take time to reflect on the past and look to the future.

Maybe the past year challenged us in some way, or maybe it didn’t.

Maybe you had a good year, or one that could have been better.

Whatever the case, New Year’s is a time in which many seek to find room for improvement.

Why else would there be such a thing as a New Year’s resolution?

There are some who lost loved ones, and others celebrated new life in the last year.

Whichever the case may be, the coming year is a time of hopefulness. We can find time to heal from loss, and we can find time to celebrate the joys of life.

If a person is seeking a more personal change, they can set goals for that change to take place.

I’ve said it before… I don’t make resolutions. That’s because each day is a day during which I can set the goal of being kind to others, showing they matter to someone.

I do have some long-term goals, but they aren’t what many may think.

I aspire to celebrate my son’s graduation from boot camp and my daughter’s graduation from high school.

I plan to take better care of myself in the coming year.

The last is the most difficult because I am the type of person who worries more about caring for others first.

There comes a time in life when even the most selfless have to learn to be a little selfish.

I am no longer a 20-something, and I need to accept there are things I must do for my own personal well-being.

Perhaps, I will finally quit smoking. That is a goal I would very much like to achieve.

I don’t know when I will start the effort, but I want to do it.

Perhaps, I will take time at the end of the day and start walking more.

Again, I don’t know when I will start the effort. But I recognize the need to be more mindful of my health.

There are less obvious goals one can set for themselves, and whatever yours are, I hope you are able to meet them in the coming year.

For now, it is my hope the New Year brings with it a newfound hope for the community and the people living here.