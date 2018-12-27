Darlene Joy Wear, 82 of Prosser, passed away Dec. 24, 2018, in Prosser.

Darlene was born March 28, 1936, in Sunnyside, the daughter of Orval and Bessie (Padelford) Minter. She received her education in Prosser, graduating from Prosser High School with the class of 1954. On March 10, 1955, she married her high school sweetheart Harry Wear in Grandview. Darlene and Harry took over the family farm in 196,3 farming 100 acres on the Roza while both working full-time jobs.

As a newlywed Darlene worked at the Whitstran Trading Co for Ralph and Edyth Olsen. She worked 22 years at the United Telephone Company, as their regulatory affairs supervisor in Hood River, Ore.

Darlene and Harry built a home on Willapa Bay in Tokeland, living there until 2003 when they returned to Prosser.

Darlene enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She loved to make afghans to give to family and friends. She loved to work in her garden. Darlene made Teddy bears for many people, which earned her title of “Grandma Teddy Bear” to grandkids.

Darlene is survived by her children Deb Wear Heintz (Randy) of Prosser and Randy Wear (Laura) of Oakridge, Ore., four grandchildren Ryan Heintz (Sarah), Stefanie Heintz, Lindsey Somerville and Sam Wear and eight great-grandchildren Zachary, Paige, Zane, Peyton, Gabe, Hannah, Aurora and Patrick.

She is also survived by one brother Charles Minter (Juanita), one sister Barbara Watkins (David) and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry Wear, parents Orval and Bessie Minter, sisters Kathy Gore, Lorraine Dahlman and brother Ed Minter.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Darlene’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.