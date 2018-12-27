Granger man arrested in ‘Net Nanny operation

— A Granger man is among 13 individuals arrested as a result of an “Operation Net Nanny” investigation.

Guadalupe Manjarrez Flores, 22, is in the Kittitas County Jail with a $50,000 bail issued by a judge based on the information provided to the courts Dec. 17.

He is facing charges, including two attempted second-degree rape of a child, involving a minor in an unlawful controlled substance transaction and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Flores is set to be arraigned Monday, Dec. 31.

The Washington State Patrol Missing and Exploited Children Task Force spearheaded the operation and worked with the Kittitas County Sheriff and Ellensburg Police Department on this operation.

“Some of those arrested may have already committed crimes against children and detectives are currently following up on those cases,” Kittitas County Sheriff Gene Dana said in a press release.

The operation, Ellensburg Police Chief Ken Wade said, should send a message that crimes against children won’t be tolerated.

During the investigation, undercover law enforcement officers used the internet and applications on cell phones to communicate with people interested in having sex with children.

There were hundreds of responses, the Washington State Patrol said.

During the five days of the operation, would-be perpetrators traveled to meet with the undercover officers, who’d been posing as children as young as 3-years-old.

Flores was among those individuals, as were men from as far as Easton, Tacoma, Quincy and Pasco.

More than 60 law enforcement officers, including the FBI and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and multiple other agencies, were involved in the investigation.