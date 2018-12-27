Man beaten over a woman

— One man is nursing his injuries while another faces assault charges after causing those injuries.

Rickey Lee Robinson, 43, faces a second-degree assault charge after allegedly striking another man several times in the face.

The victim this past Sunday was inside a vehicle outside the home of Robinson’s girlfriend when Robinson opened the door and punched the victim in the face, a narrative submitted to the Yakima County Superior Court on Monday said.

Robinson believed the victim and his girlfriend were “… seeing each other behind his back,” records show.

The victim’s injuries included a broken nose and a large gash medical personnel believed needed stitches, but he refused further medical attention, records show.

Robinson was released from Yakima County Jail and a no-contact order issued at his preliminary appearance. He is set to be arraigned Jan. 7.