Darlene J. Wear, 82, of Prosser, died Dec. 24, 2018, in Prosser.

She was born March 28, 1936, in Sunnyside.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4 to7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2018, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Darlene’s memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.