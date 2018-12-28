Eagles plan benefit for member

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside Eagles #2927 is soliciting auction and food items for an upcoming benefit for an Eagle member in need.
The Saturday, Jan. 5 Benefit for Diego Mendoza will include a dinner at 5 p.m., live and silent auctions, as well as music. by Sunday Best Band at 6:30 p.m. at the aeries, 100 South Hill Road.
Diego is doing much better, after breaking his collar bone, and seven ribs in November, said a friend Linda Bordwell, “...but he is still not able to work.”
Anyone who would like to help with the benefit or by attending, can call Bordwell at (509) 830-2118 or Pat Mott at (360) 970-7658.
