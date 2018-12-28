Felix Campos, 83, of Burien, died Dec. 22, 2018, in Burien.

He was born Dec. 30, 1934 in Seguin, Texas.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 27, at Valley Hills Funeral Home, in Wapato.

Service will be Friday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. at Iglesia Del Valle in Toppenish, with burial to follow at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.

