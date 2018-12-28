Honorable mention for Mustangs

PROSSER — Two Lady Mustangs were named with honorable mention to the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association All-State roster.
Middle blocker Ashley Ripplinger and teammate Kayla Lind, a setter, were named with honorable mention for the 2A team.
Ellensburg was the only other team in the Central Washington Athletic Conference to have players among the All-State leaders for the 2018 season.
