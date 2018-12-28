Knights athlete finds her stride

— It’s her senior year and things couldn’t be any brighter for one Sunnyside Christian athlete.

Krista den Hoed was recently named to the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Class 1B All-State volleyball roster.

The daughter of Andy and Robin den Hoed is a second team outside hitter.

With 138 kills during the 2018 season, she was also recognized as the Greater Columbia Gorge League Player of the Year and MVP.

Additionally, she had a 96.6 percent serving record with 67 aces, 322 perfect passes and 137 digs, Coach Laura Eisinga noted.

“She’s a beast,” the coach said of den Hoed.

“It feels pretty good… like I have been rewarded for my hard work,” den Hoed said, adding the All-State honor included an invitation to participate in the All-State volleyball game this coming March.

“I have other plans,” she said.

den Hoed was surprised when she was named the league’s MVP.

“I knew our team was doing well, but I didn’t realize I was doing so well compared to others,” she said.

The All-State honor, den Hoed said, is good for her school.

“We are so tiny… it’s good to have that recognition,” she explained.

As for her accomplishments on a personal level, she said not being a tall or large player made her work hard in the off season.

“I often question myself when I am playing against much taller opponents,” den Hoed said.

But, the key at the net is getting the right steps and rhythm, following through for a kill, she said.

Eisinga sometimes had the volleyball players practice with a flip-flop attached to their wrists, den Hoed said.

Additionally, she sought help from her cousin’s wife. “She’s very tall and a good hitter,” den Hoed noted.

This year was different for the Lady Knight.

“My first three years I didn’t work as hard,” she said.

Eisinga said the difference from den Hoed’s junior to senior year was notable.

“She plays smart and is always in the right place at the right time,” the coach said.

“I think she really wanted to be a leader,” Eisinga added, saying den Hoed “… is a quiet leader.”

She said den Hoed supports her teammates, encouraging them and helping them improve.

“She takes them aside to give them pointers,” Eisinga said.

“She does a lot behind the scenes,” the coach added.

Although the multi-sport athlete has proven she is skilled, she doesn’t plan to compete in athletics at the collegiate level.

den Hoed plans to attend Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho to pursue a dental hygienist degree.

“My older sister, Kara, attended there,” den Hoed said.

“I’ve really enjoyed this last year. It was very positive and I’m gonna miss it,” she said.