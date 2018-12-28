Lyle L. Krueger, 69, of Wapato, died Dec. 24, 2018, in Wapato.

He was born in April 6, 1949 in Toppenish.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Those who wish to sign his online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.