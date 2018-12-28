New school plans reviewed

As of Friday, December 28, 2018
PROSSER — The School Board will hold a special meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3 at Keene-Riverview Elementary School, 832 Park Ave.
The board will review the new high school construction project with the project architects.
