Ricardo P. Salinas, 72, Wapato, died Dec. 26, 2018, in Yakima.

He was born July 24, 1946 in Raymondville, Texas.



Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 7, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, with a rosary to start at 5 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, in Wapato with burial to follow at the Terrace Heights Park in Yakima.

