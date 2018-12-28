Swimmers travel to Cheney, Pullman

The Sunnyside, Grandview and Prosser boys swim team members competed twice the last week before winter break.

They traveled to Cheney Dec. 18 and Pullman Dec. 22.

Against East Valley (Spokane), two swimmers represented the Grandview and outscored the Knights 20-10.

Sebastian Castaneda won the 50-yard freestyle in 29.74, while teammate Aiden Trevino tagged the edge of the pool in 30.04 for second.

Trevino was second to Ethan Downing of East Valley, clocking a time of 1:11.70 in the 100-yard freestyle race.

Castaneda finished the scoring with a first-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke. He had a final time of 1:29.60.

Prosser and Sunnyside competed against Cheney in the same meet, losing 103-51 and 121-12, respectively.

The Mustangs’ best finishes came in the 200-yard individual medley (IM) and 200-yard freestyle relay.

Austin Beierle-Miller claimed top honors in the IM with a time of 2:21.66. His closest competitor from the Blackhawks finished nearly 7 seconds later.

Beierle-Miller teamed up with Paden Rude, James Ashton and Peter Felician for the relay race. They combined for a time of 1:49.05. Cheney was on their heels in 1:50.76.

The Mustangs’ 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams placed second to the Blackhawks, and Rude had second-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly. Beierle-Miller also had a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle.

The Grizzlies had three third-place finishes against Cheney.

Damian Smasne was third in the 50-yard freestyle, and Cannon Hauver tagged the edge of the pool third in the 100-yard freestyle and breaststroke races.

The Grizzlies didn’t join the Greyhounds and Mustangs in Pullman.

Pullman outscored Prosser 131-33 and Grandview 137-11.

Just two Greyhounds competed — Nicolas Cortez and Sebastian Castaneda.

Cortez had the best finish, second, in the 100-yard breaststroke. He had a time of 1:14.26.

There were three second-place finishes among the Mustangs.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay Christian Malave and Coleman Wright joined Rude and Beierle-Miller to finish in 1:43.16.

Beierle-Miller clocked 1:08.13 in the 100-yard backstroke, and Wright had a 100-yard breaststroke time of 1:07.82.