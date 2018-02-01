Barbara Travis-Dillard passed into the Lord’s care on Jan. 29, 2018.

Barbara Joann Schrodt was born in Creston, Iowa on Nov. 15, 1933, to Elbert and Claudine Schrodt. In 1947, she moved to Outlook, and lived with her grandparents Alfred and Allie Ruff.

On Feb. 22, 1951, she married Benjamin Travis. They had four children; Michael, Mitchell, Michele and Myra.

She was married to Richard (Dick) Myers on Sept. 15, 1970. He passed in November 1985.

On Dec. 30, 1989 Barbara married Paul Dillard in Sunnyside. They have spent the last 13 years residing in Grandview.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Paul, Freddie, and Bill, and sister Phyllis, and son Michael Travis, who passed in 2008.

Barbara is survived by her husband Paul, brother Rick of Iowa, son Mitchell of Yakima, daughter’s Michele of Mesquite, NV and Myra of Parkland. She has eight grandchildren and 20 great -grandchildren.

Barbara worked many years at Lindstrand Jewelers in Sunnyside and retired from JCPenney in 1995.

Paul and Barbara loved to travel and made many trips to the Southwest and back East. They took an Alaskan cruise in 2010. She enjoyed playing cards, crafting, loved the Lord and was an active member of the Grange and Junior Indelook Club.

Funeral services will be held at Anchor Point Church in Grandview, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Interment to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com. Arrangements are being made by Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.