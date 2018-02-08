CWAC boys in Ellensburg Toppenish likely to take District title Saturday, Wapato close second

— The local High School is playing host to this season’s District 5/6 wrestling tournament.

Lower Yakima Valley teams competing will be Grandview, Prosser, Toppenish and Wapato. Other teams in the tournament are Central Washington Athletic Conference’s East Valley (Yakima) Ellensburg, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy and Selah.

The current 2A wrestling rankings are not available, but Toppenish was No. 2 behind White River in the Jan. 17 polls. Wapato was No. 4, Othello No. 5, Selah No. 7 and Ephrata No. 8.

Toppenish, defending 2A state champion, is expected to win the District title, but Wapato could surprise its neighbor.

Current individual rankings for 106 pounds include Chris Melo of Othello at No. 1, Sammy Flores of Ephrata at No. 2, Uriel Garcia of Wapato at No. 3 and Andy Pimentel of Selah at No. 4.

At 113 pounds, Clayton Johns of Ephrata is the highest ranked CWAC wrestler at No. 4. Wapato’s Stephen Aguilar is tied for No. 8.

No. 1 at 120 is Wapato’s Jesus Rodriguez, Haiden Drury of Toppenish is No. 2. Prosser’s Jacob Torres is tied for No. 8.

The No. 1-ranked 126-pounder is Sergy Salas of Wapato, and Toppenish’s Kyler Romer is No. 2.

The highest ranked wrestler from among the area’s 132-pounders is No. 3 Cesar Brizuela of Wapato. His toughest opponent from among the CWAC teams will be Othello’s Jeremy Mendez, No. 5.

Alex Rubio of Toppenish is No. 3 at 138 pounds, and Matt Hudak of Prosser is No. 6, and Robert Ramirez of Othello is tied for No. 8.

At 145 pounds, the No. 1 ranked wrestler is Wapato’s Alex Vaca. Toppenish’s Mario Luna is tied for No. 8. Quincy’s Nate Ramirez is among those tied with Luna.

Keyano Zamarripa of Toppenish is No. 3 at 160 pounds, and Logan Candanoza of Prosser is No. 7.

Andres Aguilera of Toppenish is No. 1 at 170 pounds. Victor Tafoya of Quincy is No. 7 and Bernie Garza Jr. of Othello is No. 8.

At 182 pounds, Carson Northwind of Toppenish is No. 4. Cade Stephenson of Ellensburg is No. 7.

Another Wildcats wrestler, Salvador Osorio, is No. 1 in the 195-pound weight class. D.J. Guzman of Othello is No. 3, and Mac Laird of Ephrata is tied at No. 8.

The only CWAC grappler in the rankings at 220 pounds is Selah’s Amadeo Flores-Pimentel.

Othello’s Isaiah Perez is ranked No. 3 at 285 pounds, and Ephrata’s Efrain Bedolla is No. 7.