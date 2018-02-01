Elvaree A. Steinkamp, 97, longtime Sunnyside resident, went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Savior on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

Elvaree was born on Nov. 5, 1920, in Norwood, Mo., the daughter of Elizabeth (Brace) and Edward Brook. She received her education in Missouri. On July 3, 1940. she married Russell Steinkamp in Sunnyside.

Elvaree enjoyed being a homemaker, working on the family asparagus and tomatoes farm. In her spare time she would pick grapes and prunes for the local farmers. She also worked in the local warehouses. Elvaree enjoyed sewing, singing gospel and country music in church and at home.

She is survived by two daughters Iris Jean Roettger (Dick) of Vancouver, and Donna Kinney (Gary) of Wapato. She is also survived by five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren and one sister Alma Baird of Spokane.

She is preceded in death by her parents Elizabeth and Edward Brook, husband Russell Steinkamp, two brothers and five sisters.

Graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

