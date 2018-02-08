Granger, Zillah ranked

— The Granger Spartans boys wrestling team is currently No. 4 and Zillah is No. 10 in the 1A polls.

The teams will be among the 1A South Central Athletic Conference-West schools at the District tournament at Granger High School on Saturday.

Ranked No. 3 at 106 pounds is Jeremiah Saucedo of the Spartans. Nathaniel Mendoza of the Leopards is No. 4 and Angel Roman of Granger is No. 7 in the same weight class.

At 113, Zillah’s Dawson Husted is ranked No. 5.

Ramiro Jimenez of the Spartans is No. 8 at 120 pounds, and Zillah’s Gustavo Cisneros is No. 11.

The 126-pound Joel Coronel of Zillah is No. 4, and Granger’s Juan Arteaga is No. 7 at 132 pounds.

Wade Koerner of the Leopards is No. 7 at 138 pounds, and at 145 pounds, Juan Isiordia of Granger is No. 1, while Eric De La Rosa of Zillah is No. 12 in the same class.

Granger’s Diego Isiordia is No. 5 at 152 pounds, while teammate Robert Berger is the No. 1-ranked 160-pound grappler. Zillah’s Quinton Rogers Burgett is No. 9 at the same weight.

The No. 5-ranked 170-pounder is Isaac Vargas of the Leopards, and Granger’s 285-pound Jose Mendoza is No. 5 for his weight class.