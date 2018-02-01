John Clarence Baldridge, 88, of Kennewick, and former longtime Yakima Valley resident, went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

He was born on July 18, 1929, in Council Bluff, Iowa, the son of Esther (Richey) and John Samuel Baldridge.

John graduated from Iowa State College in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science in industrial education.

On Aug. 4, 1951 he married Margaret (Peggy) Frances Nichols in Denver, Colo. He served as Second Lieutenant in the Air Force from 1952 to 1953. They had three children; Barbara Ann, David Lee and Thomas Edward. John worked as an engineer in Bellevue, New Orleans, Richland and Huntsville, Ala.

He retired in 1994 and they moved to Outlook. Following Peggy’s death in 2007, he married Dorothy Cohu on April 20, 2008.

He was a member of the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church and Bethany Community Church.

John is survived by his wife, Dorothy of Grandview, one daughter, Barbara Baldridge Dolan, (Lawrence) of Sunnyside, two sons, David Baldridge of Kenai, Alaska, Thomas Baldridge (Kris) of Bellingham, five grandchildren; Kathleen, Alex, Eric, Ariel and Jennifer.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters: Mary Esther Ellis, Irma Grace, and Bertha (Betty) Elizabeth Maifeld, and wife, Peggy Baldridge.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to sign John’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.