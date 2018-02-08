League title in hand

— The Sunnyside Christian boys clinched the Greater Columbia Gorge league title with a 57-49 win against Yakama Tribal on Tuesday.

Chance Marsh led the Knights with 18 points, while teammates Cade Bosma and Kyler Marsh added 12 points apaiece.

Bryan Strom scored a team high 13 points for the Eagles, while Isaiah Strom tallied 12 and Bryce Strom scored 11.

The teams were back and forth throughout the four quarters, the Eagles leading 8-7 in the first, but the Knights took a 20-19 halftime lead with a 13-11 second period. Sunnyside Christian held on to the lead, limiting the Eagles to 8 points in the third quarter, and Yakama Tribal tried to reclaim the lead with a 22-21 fourth quarter stance.