Leopards win rival game

ZILLAH — The Granger Spartans were unable to avenge themselves Tuesday against the Leopards boys basketball team, losing 55-90.
Zillah’s Antonio Salinas score a game high 34 points against the school’s rival team. He had 5 assists, while teammate Sebastian Godina accumulated another 12 points and 9 boards.
Granger’s leading scorer was Adrian Soliz with 11 points. Teammates Joseph Soliz and Jake Stewart scored 10 a piece.
