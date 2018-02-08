Leopards win rival game

— The Granger Spartans were unable to avenge themselves Tuesday against the Leopards boys basketball team, losing 55-90.

Zillah’s Antonio Salinas score a game high 34 points against the school’s rival team. He had 5 assists, while teammate Sebastian Godina accumulated another 12 points and 9 boards.

Granger’s leading scorer was Adrian Soliz with 11 points. Teammates Joseph Soliz and Jake Stewart scored 10 a piece.