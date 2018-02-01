Pauline Jeanette Orso, 85, of Ellensburg, died Jan. 28, 2018, in Shoreline.
A former Grandview resident, she was born April 1, 1932, in Roslyn.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held for Jeanette at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018, at the Roslyn Presbyterian Church.
If desired, memorial gifts can be made to the local Hospice.
Those wishing to sign Jeanette’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.
