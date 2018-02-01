Sabrina A. Hernandez, 50 of Sunnyside, WA passed away Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Sunnyside.

Sabrina was born on June 19, 1967, in Honolulu Hawaii to parents Robert and Sandy Hernandez and grandparents Jose and Guadalupe Hernandez.

Throughout her life, Sabrina personified that famous Hawaiian sunshine. She was a free spirit with an infectious laugh, comedic wit, and unwillingness to sacrifice vulnerability for approval. Sabrina was not without flaw, however she lived life in a way that any person can admire. Sabrina wanted others to laugh, feel loved, enjoy her delicious cooking, and when times were tough she was a more than willing shoulder to cry on. Most of all she made those closest to her know that she’d do anything for them. She would breakout in a belt-busting laugh, embarrassing dance, or inappropriate joke in public at any moment. She danced like nobody was watching.

Sabrina grew up in the Yakima Valley and settled in Vancouver to raise her children: Ryan, Samantha and her “Baby Duck” Trevor.

What she may have lacked in possessions she more than made up for in memorable adventures and her kids remember her like wonder woman.

She loved fishing, camping, playing ball with her kids, and could joke with the best of them. She built playhouses, took her kids on nature walks, and created countless memories. She was a fierce protector of her family and loved hard. She was a mother to many kids other than her own and housed many friends and family members. If she found out someone was struggling, she’d give all she could. She loved like she’s never been hurt.

Sabrina loved to cook for her family; her fresh tortillas, mole and frijoles were just a few of her famous dishes. She also loved the Seattle Seahawks; her favorite player was Marshawn Lynch. GO HAWKS!

If she could cook for all her family on a Seahawks Sunday, she was the happiest woman on earth. Watching the Hawks beat the Broncos in Super Bowl 48 was a tribute to a die-hard like Sabrina.

She was a dedicated grandmother, who stayed in daily contact with her Grandkids. She loved to spoil, joke, and be imaginative with all children. Every kid that spent time with her came to see her like a grandma, tia, or mother. If she loved you, you knew it because she told and showed you. She sung like nobody was listening.

Sabrina will always be remembered for the tremendous spirit and outlook she kept in the face of adversity. Nothing took away her ability to laugh, joke, sing at the top of her lungs, and dance in the middle of Walmart. She lived like it was heaven on earth.

Sabrina Hernandez was preceded in death by her father Robert C. Hernandez, her uncles, Samuel C. Hernandez, Jose Hernandez, and aunt Beatrice Hernandez-Weddle.

She is survived by her children, Ryan Hunter (Megan), Samantha Curtis (Brian), and Trevor Hernandez (Kirscha). And her Grandchildren: Leila Curtis, Peyton Curtis, Kennadi Curtis, Letty and Ivy Curtis, Gabriel Hunter, Noah Hunter, Jonah Hunter, Bently Hernandez and Braxton Hernandez.

Celebration of life will be held from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Gardner Hall, 204 S. 46th Ave., Yakima.

Those wishing to sign Sabrina’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.