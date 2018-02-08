Under the hood practice Sunnysider ties for third place in day-long contest

— A Skills USA automotive skills competition held locally in late January saw a Moses Lake boy take home top honors out of the five schools represented.



The contest at Sunnyside High School auto shop saw Tayton Garcia of Moses Lake triumph, high school auto shop instructor Nick Paulakis said.

Aude Ramirez, a YV-Tec student from Yakima Valley, took second place.

Tied for third place were Amador Aguilar of Sunnyside, Normando Semento of Moses Lake and Raul Magana of Grandview High School.

“We had excellent help from our local judges in the contest,” Paulakis said.

Judges included Mike Farmer of Bob’s Auto Clinic, Dave Swails of NAPA Auto Parts, Tony Rodriguez of Tony’s Tune-up, Manuel Aguilar of Les Schwab, Spencer Martin of Sunnyside High School, Noe Medelez of Medelez Auto Service, Phil Blankenship of the Sunnyside School District bus garage, Ben Ortiz of Sunnyside School District bus garage and Doug Barnes.

The top finishers at the local contest will advance to state championships, Paulakis said.