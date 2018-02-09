Castro stands out for CBC

YAKIMA — Former Granger girls basketball stand-out Alexis Castro continues to be a dynamic player for Columbia Basin College.
Wednesday night she led her team to a 77-53 victory against Yakima Valley College with 23 points, 9 of which were from beyond the 3-point arc.
Castro, a freshman, scored 12 points in the third quarter.
