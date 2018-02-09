District swim meet at WSU

PULLMAN — Boys swim team members from Grandview and Prosser are at Gibb Pool on the Washington State University campus today and tomorrow.
They are competing in the District swim meet against Cheney, Pullman, Selah and Toppenish.
The teams are competing for a Top 3 time to qualify for the State Swim Championships to take place Feb. 16-17 at King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
District preliminaries begin at 4 p.m. today, and finals will be stated at 4 p.m. tomorrow.
