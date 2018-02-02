Long-time Toppenish resident Elizabeth C. Hennebry-Wellner, 100, of Yakima, passed away at Highgate Senior Living in Yakima on Jan. 30, 2018, surrounded by her family holding her husband’s hand.

Elizabeth was born in Park City, Mont., on July 5, 1917 to Barney and Matilda (Olheiser) Rangitsch. She was raised and educated in Bridger, Mont., where she graduated in 1936.

Elizabeth married E. F. “Chuck” Hennebry in 1943 and they moved to Yakima before settling in Toppenish in the mid-1940’s.

She was a very active member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Toppenish while they owned and operated the Toppenish Credit Bureau. They moved to Seattle in the 1960’s. They moved back to Toppenish in 1979.

It was with good fortune the house they built in the early Sixties was for sale, which they purchased. Chuck passed away in 1995.

In 1998 she met farmer Frank Wellner and they married in 1999. Frank’s family feels she was a blessing and savior when she joined the family’s life after their mother died.

Dad was lost and lonely and the kids feel they could not have asked for a better second mom and grandma. She would gently forbid Frank to wear the striped bib overalls he wore on the farm for years.

Elizabeth was an avid golfer at Mt. Adams, where she shot a hole in one, enjoyed playing bridge along with spoiling her cats, Spike and Tom. She will be remembered as a true lady of kindness and hospitality always asking guests if they needed anything.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Frank Wellner of Yakima; six sons, Ron (Connie) of Selah, Ed, Dick (Jane) John and Andy (Jennifer) all of Yakima, and Tony (Saundra) Wellner of Toppenish; three daughters, Helen Sauer of Zillah, Lou (Ron) Calahan of Yakima and Marian “Mays” (Mike) Heitstuman of Sunnyside; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild; a brother, Alvin (Betty) Rangitsch of Kemmerer, Wyo.; two sisters, Lucille (Jack) Kindelman and Genevieve Hemmy both of Billings, Mont.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Chuck in 1995 and five siblings.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church at 12 p.m. Monday February 5, 2018, with interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.