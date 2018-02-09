New rules for softball approved

— The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association approved new rules for softball at its board meeting earlier this week.

It was decided to a 15-run rule after three innings and 10-run rule after five innings in softball would be implemented during the coming spring athletic season.

The board also approved new seeding rules for the 2018 State Track and Field Championships. Athletes will be seeded by district qualifying time. Previously, track events were seeded by district finish.

Finally, rangefinders will be permitted at the WIAA State Golf Championships beginning in 2018.