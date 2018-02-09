Run/hike tomorrow

— Run and/or hike the South Fork of the Walla Walla River Trail tomorrow.

Participants will meet at Ethos Bakery at 7:30 a.m. to carpool out to the trailhead.

There will 2-3 hours of activity, depending on fitness levels.

Generally there is a group that hikes and a group that runs and some in between.

Bring your own water, food and attire. There is a plan to stop to eat after the outing

For more information visit runnersofthesage.com under mountain runners tab.